Coroner: Teenager dies after motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner said an 18-year-old from Springfield was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning.

It happened along North Cotton Hill Road. The coroner said they responded to the crash shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The teenager’s name has not yet been released. The coroner said the teenager had been riding his motorcycle when it left the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.