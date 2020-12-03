Coroner: Teenager dies after car vs. garbage truck crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner said a 17-year-old St. Joseph girl, who was in a car crash Wednesday night, has passed away.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said 17-year-old Nadirah Edwards died from traumatic injuries she received during the crash.

First responders were called to the intersection of County Roads 1850 North and 2200 East in Stanton Township Wednesday around 4 p.m. Officers said a car and garbage truck had crashed.

Northrup said Edwards was the driver of the car. She had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She passed away Thursday afternoon.

The coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s department are continuing to investigate the crash.