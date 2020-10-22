Coroner rules man’s death as accident

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County coroner said he ruled the death of a Paris man as an accident after he died in a fire this week.

Coroner Scott Barrett said an autopsy performed Thursday morning showed Larry Arrasmith’s death was a combination of thermal exposure, smoke inhalation and cardiac arrest. “It was believed that while Mr. Arrasmith was trying to escape the apartment that he was overtaken by the high temperatures and smoke from the fire. The stress of the situation caused him to go into cardiac arrest.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Paris Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.