Coroner rules deaths of man, baby in house fire as homicides; woman arrested

VERMILION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner says a 26-year-old woman has been arrested after his office ruled two deaths in a March 1 fire as homicides.

A press release from Coroner Scott Barrett says Michael and Nettie Phipps died in an early morning fire at their home in Vermilion, Ill.

He says an autopsy showed that both died from a combination of breathing in carbon monoxide and smoke and thermal exposure.

The release says Michael Phipps was 35-years-old and Nettie Phipps was just 2-months-old when the fire happened.

Barrett says Stefanie Sanders, 26, was arrested Monday by Illinois State Police after the Edgar County State’s Attorney got a warrant.

Sanders is Nettie Phipp’s mother and was Michael Phipp’s girlfriend, Barrett says.

More information and formal charges will be announced by ISP, according to Barrett.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. in the Village of Vermilion, about 8 miles east of Paris.

Firefighters found a home fully engulfed in flames where they arrived. A woman and two young children were able to make it out of the home.

One of the children needed hospital care.