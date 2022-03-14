SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated a Riverton High School teacher found dead over the weekend died of natural causes.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said there was no evidence of injury or trauma in regards to David Dressel’s death. Dressel was found dead in the high school over the weekend. Dressel had been supervising Saturday school before a volleyball tournament.

The coroner’s office is continuing to investigate Dressel’s death.