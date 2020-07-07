Coroner reports 29-year-old shot, dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, has announced one person died Tuesday after being shot in Springfield.

In a press release, Allmon said the Sangamon County Coroner’s office responded early Tuesday morning to St. John’s Hospital. A 29-year-old man, who was shot, was taken by ambulance to the hospital from a residence in the 1400 block of North 11th Street.

Allmon said the man was pronounced deceased at 4 a.m. Tuesday. His identity has been withheld pending notification of their next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled Tuesday morning.

He added the Sangamon County Coroner’s office and Springfield police continue their investigation into the incident.