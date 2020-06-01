Coroner releases names of crash victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner released the name of four people killed in an early Monday morning crash.

Coroner Day said 20-year-old Keithsha C.S. Bowman, 19-year-old Brittany King, 23-year-old Armani Cooper and 23-year-old Shonez Harper were killed after a crash between a car and a semi.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Water Street and Grand Avenue. Day said all four victims were passengers in the car. He said there were other passengers in the car as well during the crash. No information was available on those individuals’ conditions.

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate the crash.