Coroner releases name of woman who died in crash

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on April 5th.

Dorothy Virostek, of Westville, was the passenger in a car that was hit head-on by another vehicle who turned into their path.

It happened near South Gate Drive and Georgetown Road.

Virostek was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital around 10:25 AM on April 24th from injuries sustained in the crash.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Tilton Police Department.