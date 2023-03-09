MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of the woman shot and killed in Decatur.

Michael E. Day, Macon County Corner, released a statement that Janiah B. Thomas, 20, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room on March 8 at 5:29 p.m.

Day said that she had been transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot trauma.

Decatur Police said they responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the 1300 block N. Woodford St. near Grand Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 20 year-old-woman, Thomas, and a 4-year-old that was hurt. The victims were then taken to the hospital.

Police said the child is expected to be okay; they are still receiving treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Day said that Decatur Police continue to investigate the “tragic incident”.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.