URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office, along with police, is releasing the name of the victim of the murder that occurred in the 1300 block of Philo Road on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Tearius Pettis, a 15-year-old Urbana resident. Pettis’ family has been notified of his death .

Detectives believe that Pettis was targeted and that this does not appear to be a random act of violence .

The investigation of this incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is strongly encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department.