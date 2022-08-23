MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner.

Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation of smoke and soot from the camper fire said, officials.

There is no indication of injury, assault, infection, or tumor said, officials.

Fire units were called to the trailer early morning of August 21. Ballinger was discovered by first responders after the fire was put out.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Coroner’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.