DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur on Tuesday.

Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.

Decatur Police said they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wed. morning at the McClean County Coroner’s morgue in Bloomington, Ill. The coroner said the autopsy will assist in the investigation of the criminal incident.

Police said they are still searching for suspects connected to the shooting, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.