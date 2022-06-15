SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the death of a seven-week-old that was taken to the hospital after being transported by EMS from a daycare in Forsyth.

Officials say that the baby’s name was Maren Gallagher, and that preliminary autopsy findings suggest that she sustained an injury to her head.

They also determined that the findings are highly suspicious, but the final autopsy is not done at this point in time.

The death is currently under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Macon County Sherriff’s Office.