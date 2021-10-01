CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner released the name of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting on Thursday night.

In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said Jonathon McPhearson was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.. He died after being shot along Kirby Avenue.

Officers said McPhearson and another person were sitting near International Prep Academy when multiple masked suspects walked up to them and began shooting. Police have not yet arrested any suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Champaign Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this crime.