DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night.

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill.

The coroner reported that an autopsy was completed and the report indicates the cause of death is a gunshot wound of the upper arm and shoulder which passed through the chest.

Police officers arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. They said a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a bedroom with a handgun. Officers say the gun went off, striking the 13-year-old in the shoulder and in the back. The teenager was taken to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said that the Decatur Police are investigating the criminal aspect of the death, and an inquest is pending.