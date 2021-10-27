Coroner releases identity of body found in Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE (2:29 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage released more information on the body that was located in Lake Bloomington in Hudson Tuesday.

The body has been identified as 58-year-old David L. Roesch, of Saybrooks Illinois. Roesch was pronounced deceased at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, the Hudson Dive Team, and the McLean County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene after a fisherman located the body.

Yoder stated that the preliminary autopsy indicated that Roesch died from drowning with non-fatal injuries on his lips and forehead, which are consistent with blunt trauma from a motor vehicle crash into the water.

There is no evidence of an assault or other injuries like sharp or gunshot injuries, infection, or tumors.

The circumstances of how Roesch ended up in Lake Bloomington remain under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

