Related Content Coroner identifies teenager who died after house fire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the cause of death of a 13-year-old girl that died after a Decatur house fire.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results indicated Janariyah Scott died from smoke inhalation.

This comes after Scott was rescued from a house fire in Decatur on Sunday. She died in a Springfield hospital on Monday.