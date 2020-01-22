Coroner releases cause of death for woman found dead outside of house

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Coroner Scott Barrett has released the cause of death for a woman found dead outside of a Chrisman house.

Barrett ruled the death of Neva A. Martin, of Paris, died of hypothermia due to cold weather exposure. The coroner says Martin was found dead outside of a rural Chrisman house on January 18.

A man called police that morning saying he saw Martin shortly after midnight and that he believed she left the house to return home at that time. He said when he woke up the next morning, he found her unresponsive in his yard.

An autopsy was performed Monday. Toxicology tests are pending.

Police are still investigating what happened to Martin.