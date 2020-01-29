Coroner releases autopsy of man found in pond

WATCH LIVE
PARIS, Ill (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner has released autopsy results for a man whose body was found in a pond.

Coroner Scott Barrett said in a release that the cause of death for 45-year-old Jeremy McDaniel was consistent with drowning. He said foul play is not suspected. The official cause of death will be determined once the toxicology report is done.

Officers say McDaniel was reported missing after family members saw him leave his Paris home on South Shore Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. At around 10:30 a.m., two Paris police officers were searching a wooded area near McDaniel’s home when they discovered his remains in a private pond.

The incident is still under investigation.

