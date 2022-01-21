Coroner: pedestrian involved in crash has died

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed to our newsroom Friday morning that the victim in Thursday’s accident in Urbana involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has died.

Northrup said 71 year-old Joseph Wilske of Urbana died at Carle Foundation Hospital Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday at Vine and Water in Urbana. Police said the victim was crossing the street on a motorized scooter when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver cooperated with police. He was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway. Police continue to investigate.

