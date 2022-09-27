LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.”

People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in the investigation and did not release any details on Monday, but it is now confirmed they are investigating a death.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as 54-year-old Michael Peck. Day said Peck was taken by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital early Monday morning, but was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m.

An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the torso that resulted in “severe internal injury.”

The Illinois State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into Peck’s death with the assistance of the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office.