URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office have announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning.

The crash happened on North Lincoln Avenue near the intersection with Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. Officials said their investigation indicated that 27-year-old Jonathan J. Davis of Rantoul lost control of his GMC Yukon, which crossed into the southbound lane and was hit by an Illini FS tanker truck on the passenger side. Both vehicles crashed into the roadside ditch.

Davis was extricated from the Yukon and was taken to the Emergency Department of Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. Northrup said Davis died from the traumatic injuries he sustained in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Davis’ children were also in the Yukon at the time of the crash and were taken to Carle with “only very minor” injuries. The driver and only occupant of the tanker, a 60-year-old man, was also taken to Carle with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.