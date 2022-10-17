DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105.

Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Day said Miller was driving a GMC pickup truck on Route 105 near Illini Road on Thursday when his truck collided head-on with a semi-truck. An autopsy determined that Miller died from “massive, generalized head, torso and extremity trauma.”

The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police. Routine toxicology testing and in inquest are pending.