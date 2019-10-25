Coroner on scene of shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a shooting Friday.

Police are at the corner of 800 King Street and 900 Van Dyke Street in Decatur. They confirm one person was shot. It isn’t clear if this is the location of the shooting, but it’s where the crime scene is taped off at.

Our crews saw the coroner arrive on scene. We do not have an update on the victim’s condition.

We do know someone is laying on the ground and several others are gathered around.

Police have the area blocked off while they continue the investigation.