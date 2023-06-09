DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a Decatur woman who was stabbed to death early Thursday morning, supposedly by her ex-husband.

Coroner Michael Day said the woman is Cheryl A. Russell, 64. Cheryl was found in her home early Thursday morning after her ex-husband Gary Russell reported to police that he had killed her.

Police officials said that the two had been previously married, but still lived together. Gary was found outside their home when officers arrived; upon discovery of Cheryl’s body inside, Gary was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the McLean County Morgue, but Day did not release the results with Russell’s name. He said the autopsy and documentation of Cheryl’s injuries will assist in the investigation and Gary’s prosecution.