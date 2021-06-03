Coroner: Man shot in Athens has died

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s office is identifying a man who died after being shot in Athens last week.

Coroner Jim Allmon says 42-year-old Corey Markey, of Athens, died at 4:43 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Medical Center.

He says the man died from a single gunshot wound. Additionally, state police and his office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Troopers say they responded to the shooting one week ago at South Adams and West Madison streets.

Detectives say two neighbors were involved in an ongoing dispute when one shot the other.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.