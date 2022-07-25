SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car.

The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision. Tippett was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The death remains under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Springfield Police Department.