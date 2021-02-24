Coroner: Man dropped off grandchildren for school moments before deadly train crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes says a 67-year-old man died after his car crashed into a train Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Evergreen Avenue at the railroad crossing at Illinois Route 45 in Effingham, says Rhodes in a press release.

The coroner says a 1991 Lexus going east on Evergreen Avenue hit the side of a northbound Canadian National Railway (CN) freight train. Rhodes says the car came to rest in a ravine on the northwest side of the railroad crossing.

The coroner says the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. She identified him as 67-year-old Ernest L. Rich, of Effingham.

Rhodes says no one else was in his car. She adds the man had just dropped off his two grandchildren for school and was on his way back home.

The press release says police, the coroner’s office, and CN crews confirmed the railroad crossing lights and gates were working at the time of the crash.

The conductor and engineer on-board were not hurt.

Rhodes says a witness told investigators they were stopped for the train on Evergreen Avenue when the crash happened.

The release says Rich drove past the witness’s car on the left, entered the westbound lane and hit the side of the train.

The Coroner’s office says it took Rich to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital’s morgue and has notified his next of kin.

Toxicology results are pending, the release says.

The crash is being investigated by Effingham County Coroner’s office and the Effingham City Police Department and the CN railroad officials.