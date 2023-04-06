CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The man who shot himself on Wednesday in the parking lot of Champaign’s Meijer has died, the Champaign County Coroner announced.

In a press release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the man died at Carle Hospital around 8 p.m., nearly eight-and-a-half hours after the shooting. Northrup also identified him as 30-year-old Bennett H. Eiermann of Urbana.

The incident at Meijer was the culmination of a manhunt for Eiermann by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in the days prior. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said that between March 29 and April 1, Eiermann committed several acts of violence toward an ex-girlfriend. Those acts included breaking into her home, killing her dog and firing shots at the home.

Deputies began looking for him after the latter incident. At the same time, Eiermann’s sister called them to report he had threatened to shoot himself if confronted by law enforcement.

At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy saw Eiermann walking into Meijer and approached him as he left a few minutes later. Seeing the deputy, Eiermann pulled out a gun and shot himself.

Northrup said Eiermann died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation by Northrup’s office, the Illinois State Polce and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.