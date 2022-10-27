PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace.

Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging who found Norris unresponsive on the floor near his workstation.

The caller said other employees had immediately started CPR. An ambulance arrived to take Norris to the emergency room of Paris Community Hospital, but resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at 5:35 a.m.

Barrett determined from an autopsy later in the day that Norris died from an aortic dissection.