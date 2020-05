CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a man that died after a house fire on May 8.

The coroner said 72-year-old Willie Ellis died on May 13 at the hospital. Ellis had been sent there after a fire broke out at a home near Brookhaven and Brett Drives.

Northrup said Ellis had died from injuries he received in the fire. The fire is still under investigation.