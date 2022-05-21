SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 41-year-old Springfield man after he was hit by a train.

The coroner said his office responded to an incident that happened last night. According to him, a pedestrian was hit by a train in the area of North Ninth Street and East Converse Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9:30 p.m., Coroner Allmon stated.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Saturday and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.