Coroner: Man dies after being stabbed

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after being stabbed.

Coroner Jim Allmon said his office responded to a hospital emergency room at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a man that was brought in with a stab wound. He said 43-year-old Ray Lofton, of Springfield, was pronounced dead in the E.R. by hospital staff.

An autopsy indicated Lofton died from the stab wound. No details were provided on what led up to him being stabbed.

The coroner said Lofton’s death is being investigated as a homicide.