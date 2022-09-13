RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near Rantoul on Sunday when his car drifted off the road at 5:55 p.m. The car then hit a guard rail and support for the Interstate 57 overpass head-on. Green was extricated from his car and taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana where he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.

Northrup said an autopsy performed on Monday indicated Green may have experienced a medical event shortly before the crash. Final autopsy results are pending completion of toxicology testing.

Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash and death.