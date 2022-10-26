SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon.

Allmon said the victim is 77-years old and from Macomb, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The crash and death are under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Springfield Police Department.