Coroner: Man dead in kayaking accident

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner is identifying a Westville man who died in a kayaking accident Sunday.

Coroner Jane McFadden is naming him as Dustan Haase. He was 27-years-old.

She says his body was recovered Monday morning from the Middle Fork River near Oakwood. McFadden adds the river’s current was so strong, they had to use heavy machinery.

Dispatchers were called out to the river around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the coroner says. She also says the man was using a personal kayak.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday afternoon that the river was closed because of flooding hazards.

IDNR, the coroner’s office, and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s office are investigating the death.