DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following an accident in a Decatur rail yard, the Macon County Coroner said.

Coroner Michael Day said the man was killed during a collision between the locomotive he was operating and other rail cars. It happened at the ADM Bioproducts complex Tuesday morning.

Day said the man was found by coworkers to be in full cardiac arrest after the collision. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital in an ambulance but still had no pulse when he arrived. Further efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m.

The cause of death is still undetermined, as Day will perform an autopsy on Wednesday. The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified and autopsy results are available.