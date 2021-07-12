Coroner releases new details on Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner says his office has finished an autopsy for 44-year-old Shomari Page, who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Decatur.

A press release from Coroner Michael Day says Page was killed after he was shot once in the head. Day adds the Decatur man died at the scene.

Police were called to a reported shooting around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near Edward and Main streets in Decatur. Investigators say a driver was found shot in a car.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.