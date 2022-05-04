EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room.

Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless did not suffer any injuries that would’ve resulted in his death.

After the crash, Lawless walked to a short distance to friend’s house where he later collapsed. Lawless’ friend called 911 and Farina EMS transported Lawless to HSHS St. Anthony, where he ultimately died.

The Lawless family provided medical and background information to assist in the investigation and his medical records were requested from his primary doctor. Toxicology samples and x-rays were obtained by Rhodes’ office, with the toxicology results expected in two to three weeks.

Lawless’ death remains under investigation by the Effingham and Fayette County Coroners’ Offices and the Farina Police Department