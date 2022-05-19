SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced Thursday evening that an inmate at the Sangamon County Jail died last month after falling ill while in prison.

23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark was taken from the jail to Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and was admitted as a patient. Schlieper-Clark died there three days later.

Allmon said the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and histology studies. There were no signs of significant injury or trauma on Schlieper-Clark’s body.

Allmon’s office is still investigating.