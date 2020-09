WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County coroner released the cause of death of an inmate found unresponsive in the Iroquois County Jail.

In a news release, Coroner William Cheatum said toxicology results showed Andre Maiden died from an overdose of fentanyl and heroin.

Maiden was one of two inmates that died in August. The cause of death of the other inmate, Jason Fancher, has not yet been released.