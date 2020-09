HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner released the name of a woman she said died after a train versus pedestrian accident.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden said it happened at the railroad crossing on East Lincoln Street on Monday morning. She stated it happened around 5:30 a.m..

The coroner identified the woman as Jodi L. Tyszko.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.