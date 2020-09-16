Coroner identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County coroner identified a woman killed in a Tuesday motorcycle crash.

Coroner Kathleen Yoder said 47-year-old Tonya S. Rohrs died around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital. She said Rohrs died from head injuries she received in the crash, which happened at the intersection of 1100 East 1900 North in Carlock.

Yoder stated Rohrs was the passenger on the motorcycle during the crash. The motorcycle lost control prior to the crash, according to the coroner.

The crash is still under investigation.