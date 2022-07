Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. (Getty)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner released the name of a woman who died after a crash last week.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden said 52-year-old Traci Garcia, of St. Joseph, died around 10:30 p.m. on July 15. The crash happened near Oakwood along I-74.

McFadden said Garcia’s family was finally located out of town and was notified.

This crash is still under investigation.