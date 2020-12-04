Coroner identifies woman killed in house fire

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County coroner released the name of a woman killed in a Bloomington house fire.

In a news release, Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 45-year-old Michelle Hanson died from carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot.

This comes after a house fire that happened Thursday night. Yoder said it happened in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue.

Toxicology testing is pending, according to the coroner.

This incident is still being investigated by the coroner’s office as well as the Bloomington Police Department and the Bloomington Fire Department.