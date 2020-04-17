Coroner identifies woman killed in Friday crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a woman that died in a early Friday morning crash on Vine Street.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the woman as 43-year-old Carrie A. Nixon of Danville. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Vermilion County Sheriff’s Captain Eric Deck said they responded at 2:45 a.m. Friday to a report of a car accident in the 1800 block of Vine Street. “It appears the vehicle was going eastbound on Vine Street and it left the roadway for an undetermined reason,” he said.

The car hit a utility pole as it left the roadway, Deck said, and it continued down a deep ravine off the shoulder of the road.

“The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said, adding they were the only person inside the car.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation into the incident.