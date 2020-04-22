Coroner identifies woman killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county coroner has released the name of a woman who died in a car crash near Dewey.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 51-year-old Shelli Hansens of Thomasboro died in a single-car-crash. He said the coroner’s office was called to 2840 CR. 900 E near Dewey around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a car in the ravine of a bridge. He said the bridge was under construction.

Construction workers found Hansens unresponsive in her car when they arrived for work Wednesday morning.

The crash is currently under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department.