Coroner identifies woman killed in crash with semi

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified an 84-year-old Decatur woman killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 121 and Wyckles Road around 1:45 p.m. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Esther J. Eigsti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Day said she was driving a small pick-up truck when the truck and a semi crashed at the intersection. He said she suffered massive trauma to her body. Toxicology and an inquest are pending at this time.