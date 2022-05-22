SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who was killed in a car crash southeast of Rochester on Saturday.

Allmon said the woman is 38-year-old Angela Rodems of Edinburg. Rodems was found at the scene of single-vehicle crash on Boyd Farm Road, lying next to a rolled-over Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The death remains under investigation by Allmon’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.