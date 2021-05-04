Coroner identifies woman killed in crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are naming a 59-year-old woman who died in a crash Monday afternoon near Rankin.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says Robin R. Robinson was killed in the crash. She adds Robinson is from Rankin.

A press release from the coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Troopers say they were called to the scene around 1 p.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 49, about 1 mile south of Rankin.

Police say a 20-year-old Rankin man was going south on Route 49 as Robinson’s SUV was going north. Troopers say the Rankin man turned his car left into a driveway, and Robinson crashed into the passenger side of his car.

The Rankin man escaped the crash with minor injuries. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The man was ticketed for failure to yield.

Illinois State Police and Coroner McFadden continue to investigate the crash.